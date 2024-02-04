Shane Gillis to host SNL four years after getting fired for racial slurs

Comedian Shane Gillis, who was previously dismissed from SNL for using a racial slur in a 2018 YouTube video, is making a comeback to the live comedy sketch show as a host. The announcement was made during a recent episode, hosted by The Bear's Ayo Edebiri. He will be joined by 21 Savage as musical guest on February 24.

The comedian was fired from SNL in 2019 over offensive language in a resurfaced video. Initially set to join SNL as a featured player, Gillis faced a public outcry due to the controversial video, which resulted in the SNL makers sacking the comedian. At the time, SNL spokespersons expressed regret over not discovering the remarks earlier, deeming them offensive and unacceptable.

“We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as a comedian and his impressive audition for SNL,” they said at the time. “We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Also read: New Jersey comes West to kick off Grammy weekend with native sons Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen

Gillis humorously responded on Twitter, stating he was "always a Mad TV guy anyway." Later, on Instagram, he issued an apology, expressing a commitment to being the best comedian possible.

“I’m happy to apologise to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said,” he posted. “My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.”