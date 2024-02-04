‘They want us to join BJP,’ Delhi CM Kejriwal accuses PM Modi’s party of poaching

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the national ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wants it to join them ahead of the general elections, a claim the BJP has strongly denied. Speaking on Sunday (Feb 4), Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will not “bow down” despite great pressure from the BJP. #WATCH | On laying the foundation stone of new school buildings in Kirari, Rohini, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "... They ask us to join BJP saying they'll spare us. I said I would not join the BJP... We are doing nothing wrong." pic.twitter.com/9Tfggh4P5M — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024 × He added that the developmental works in Delhi won’t stop even if he is sent to jail by the federal authorities. He issued this statement while laying the foundation stone for two school buildings in Kirari in New Delhi. "BJP wants us to join their party but we won't bow down," Kejriwal said. "Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics," he added.

ED vs Kejriwal

India’s premier economic intelligence agency, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), is seeking to interrogate Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to the AAP government’s now-scrapped excise policy. The ED on Saturday (Feb 3) even filed a case against the CM after he failed to appear before the agency for the straight fifth time.

Also read: Enforcement Directorate files complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he skips 5th summons

The matter will now be heard by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra on February 7. AAP maintains the summons are illegal as he has not been named as an accused in the case.

BJP rubbishes Kejriwal’s claims

Meanwhile, the BJP, which sits in opposition in Delhi, rubbished Kejriwal’s claims, terming them a stunt to divert the public’s attention. VIDEO | "Arvind Kejriwal is afraid of investigations by the probe agencies, that's why he is lying. He wants to distract and trick the people of Delhi and that's why he is dreaming about the things that will never happen," says BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva)… pic.twitter.com/1SwId3eM8q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2024 × Reacting to Kejriwal's claims, BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdev said, “Arvind Kejriwal is afraid of investigations by the probe agencies, that's why he is lying. He wants to distract and trick the people of Delhi and that's why he is dreaming about the things that will never happen."

Delhi police’s notice to Kejriwal

On Saturday, a drama unfolded at Kejriwal’s residence as Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived there to serve him a notice regarding claims of BJP trying to poach AAP’s MLAs.

Watch: India: Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip probe agency ED summons in liquor policy case × After nearly a five-hour confrontation between the two sides, Delhi Police handed over the notice to staff stationed outside the Chief Minister's residence.

A similar notice was also served to AAP leader Atishi on Sunday. Atishi holds the portfolios of education, PWD, culture and tourism in the Delhi government.