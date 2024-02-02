World Cancer Day: Redefining support for breast cancer patients in India, importance of palliative care

The World Health Organization's cancer agency recently warned that the number of new cancer cases will rise to more than 35 million in 2050, which is 77 per cent higher than the figure in 2022. Tobacco, alcohol, obesity and air pollution are key factors in the estimated rise of cancer cases, the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said. In 2022, some 20 million cases were diagnosed. A statement released by WHO read, "Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050."

"The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people's exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development," it said.

February 4 is marked as World Cancer Day. WHO said that between 2022 and 2024, the focus of this day is to help "Close the cancer gap" and this year marks the third and final year of the campaign.

The theme for this year is, "Together, we challenge those in power" and this theme reflects the global call for leaders to prioritise and invest in cancer prevention and care, as well as do more to achieve a just and cancer-free world.

Cancer is not just about its diagnosis and its treatment, it goes far beyond. This deadly disease drains the patient physically, mentally and financially. Also, it comes as a massive responsibility for the family attending a patient.

Redefining support for breast cancer patients in India

WION explored how to redefine support for breast cancer patients in India and understand the concept beyond diagnosis. To learn more about this, WION got in touch with Dr Kanchan Kaur, who is the Senior Director, Breast Cancer, Cancer Care, Medanta, Gurugram, who said, "Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally, overtaking lung cancer in 2020 with around 2.3 million new cases, making up 11.7% of all cancer cases."

"Studies predict that global breast cancer cases will reach nearly 2 million by 2030. In India, the incidence of breast cancer in females has increased by 39.1% over the last 26 years. According to 2020 data, breast cancer accounted for 13.5% (178,361) of all cancer cases and 10.6% (90,408) of all deaths in India," Dr Kaur added.

Dr Kaur weighed in on the holistic approach to breast cancer care. She said that the treatment for breast cancer involves using medical measures to cure or alleviate a condition.

"Survivorship, which runs alongside treatment, aims for an improved quality of life. In the context of cancer care, survivorship covers the health and life of a person with cancer from diagnosis to end of life. It includes the lasting physical, social, mental, and financial effects of cancer beyond diagnosis and treatment completion. It also deals with issues like post-treatment follow-up, potential recurrences, second cancers, and overall quality of life," she said.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the need for a holistic approach to breast cancer care, extending beyond medical interventions. Organisations and healthcare providers in India are increasingly focussing on providing comprehensive support services that address the multifaceted needs of individuals grappling with breast cancer, Dr Kaur said.

Support groups and counselling

One key aspect of holistic support is the establishment of breast cancer support groups. These groups offer a platform for patients to share their experiences, fears, and triumphs with others who understand the unique challenges of their journey. Counselling services, both individual and in group sessions, provide emotional support, helping patients cope with the psychological impact of breast cancer diagnosis.

Awareness and education

Raising awareness and educating the public about breast cancer are crucial components of a comprehensive support system. Many breast cancer patients in India still face delays in seeking medical help due to a lack of awareness or misconceptions. Educational initiatives aimed at dispelling myths, emphasising the importance of early detection, and promoting regular screenings are essential in empowering both patients and their families.

Financial support

The financial burden associated with breast cancer treatment can be overwhelming for many patients and their families. Recognising this challenge, support programmes offering financial assistance have become integral to holistic breast cancer care in India. These programmes may cover treatment costs, and medications, and even provide aid for daily living expenses.

Importance of palliative care

Dr Jyoti Wadhwa, who is the Vice-Chairperson and HOD, Medical Oncology and Hematology, Paras Health, Gurugram, told WION about palliative care, which is an interdisciplinary medical caregiving approach focussed at improving the quality of life and mitigating suffering among people with serious, complex, and often terminal illnesses.

As per the National Cancer Registry Programme, it is projected that approximately 1 in 9 individuals in India may experience cancer during their lifetime. Additionally, there are nearly 1.5 million new cancer cases reported annually in the country, leading to the loss of lives for around 800,000 Indians each year.

Dr Wadhwa said, "Encouragingly, progress in oncology research and development over the past few decades has resulted in advancements in cancer treatment, contributing to an improved survival rate for individuals grappling with this disease." She added that the role of palliative care is to improve the quality of life of cancer patients.

What is palliative care? Palliative care is a comprehensive approach to improving the quality of life for patients as well as their families when they are coping with the difficulties that come with life-threatening illnesses such as cancer.

This specialised care focuses on several areas, including symptom relief, pain management, nutritional therapy, physical therapy, home care before and after treatment, spiritual counselling, introduction to relaxation techniques, and end-of-life preferences, ensuring that the patient's values and wishes are respected.

Cancer survivors often face significant life changes that can be overwhelming, and palliative care is specifically designed to enhance their quality of life.

Dr Wadhwa said, "Providing emotional and psychological support is critically essential for the holistic well-being of individuals facing cancer. Fear, anxiety, and depression are just a few of the strong feelings that cancer patients commonly experience. It is the responsibility of healthcare providers to mitigate these negative emotions and promote resilience, security, and comfort."