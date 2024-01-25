Cervical Cancer: Experts tell importance of symptoms and preventive measures. A must read for all women

Cervical cancer starts in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower, narrow end of the uterus (womb). The World Health Organization (WHO) said in one of its reports published last year in November that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer in more than 95 per cent of cases. It also causes anal, vaginal, vulval, oral and in men penile cancer.

Dr Yogesh Kulkarni Surgical Oncology, Head-Gynecologic Oncology, Robotic Surgeon Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, told WION, "Prolonged infection by specific HPV types, such as HPV-16 and HPV-18, can convert normal cervical cells into abnormal ones, paving the way for cervical cancer development."

The WHO report noted that the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality are in low and middle-income countries. The mortality rate data reflects major inequities driven by lack of access to national HPV vaccination, cervical screening and available treatments. Social and economic determinants also play an important role.

What are the symptoms?

Dr Sravanthi Nuthalapati, Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist, Karkinos Healthcare, Hyderabad, told WION, "In its early stages, cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms at all or frequently exhibits subtle ones."

The experts have revealed that the symptoms of cervical cancer might include:

1. Unusual vaginal bleeding, occurring between periods or post-menopause.

2. Bleeding after sexual activity.

3. Irregular vaginal discharge.

4. Unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

5. Pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse.

Dr Kulkarni said, "Routine check-ups and cervical cancer screening are imperative for early detection and effective treatment, particularly as not all individuals diagnosed with cervical cancer manifest symptoms."

What are the preventive measures?

Dr Radhika Y, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Laparoscopy Surgeon, Rainbow Children's Hospitals, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, told WION, "Early detection is critical and women are the first line of defence. Routine screenings including pap smears and HPV testing along with clinical examination are crucial tools for detecting cancer cervix."

She said that vaccination against HPV is recommended between 11-13 years of age ideally before the first sexual contact to protect against and prevent these cancers.

Education enables women to make correct health decisions and community outreach programmes help debunk myths and remove stigmas linked with cervical health, Dr Radhika added, further stating that the prevention measures extend beyond medical interventions.

Preventive measures include:

1. Routine Screening: Women must prioritise routine pap smears and HPV tests for early detection.

2. Vaccination programs: It is recommended that support HPV vaccination Programs be promoted to protect against high-risk viruses.

3. Educational Campaigns: Empowering women through information, dispelling myths and promoting health awareness.

4. Promoting healthy lifestyles: Encourage and support choices such as smoking cessation, which significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer.

5. Community partnerships: Participate in projects that fill knowledge gaps, ensuring that all women have access to information and resources.

6. Safe Sexual Practices: Reducing the number of sexual partners can lower the risk, and the use of condoms provides additional protection.

Dr Nuthalapati also weighed in on the preventive measures, stating that proactive awareness programmes educate the Indian population about the significance of the HPV vaccine and routine screenings are crucial preventive measures against cervical cancer, especially for girls between the ages of 9 and 14.

Early detection with screening tests such as Pap smear, liquid-based cytology, visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA), and HPV testing is critical. It is also very critical to support a complete care continuity that includes readily available precancerous lesion treatment methods like cryotherapy or thermal coagulation.