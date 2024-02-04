Pakistan ISI agent working at Indian Embassy in Moscow arrested from Meerut

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested an employee posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, accused of being a Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent.

The accused, identified as Satyendra Siwal, a native of the northern Indian city of Hapur has been posted at the Embassy since 2021 and worked as an MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to reports, he was arrested after ATS received intelligence from confidential sources that an ISI spy was operating from the Embassy.

Acting on the information, UP ATS questioned Siwal, who initially gave unsatisfactory answers. However, later he confessed to spying and was arrested in Meerut.

Siwal was allegedly extracting confidential documents by exploiting his position within the Indian Embassy, Motivated by greed for money, he extracted critical information about the Indian Army and its day-to-day functioning.

Additionally, he also passed critical information concerning the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments to ISI handlers.