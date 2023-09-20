Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) funding Khalistan activities in Canada: Report

In a shocking development amidst strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, a link between the Khalistan movement and Pakistan has come to the fore.

As per sources, it has been found that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been funding to intensify Khalistani activities in Canada.

The report citing sources said that in the recent months, funds were given to some top Khalistani leaders in order to accelerate anti-India activities.

The funding, according to the report, has been utilised to take people to the protest site, make posters and banners, and also to instigate youth against India.

The report came amid both India and Canada issued travel advisories cautioning their respective nationals against travelling to the countries.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the travel advisory issued by India reads.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

A similar advisory was issued by Ottawa earlier on Wednesday, in which the Canadian government asked its citizens to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’ while travelling to India.

In its travel advisory, the Canadian government said, “Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation."

"There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh. Avoid gatherings and demonstrations," the Canadian government said.

India-Canada row

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE