British MP suggests dead people should be able to change their gender

A Labour Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK has called for the law to be modified to allow dead people to change their gender in official records after death. Charlotte Nichols, the MP representative for Warrington North, in a written question to the Parliament last month, put forth the request.

Nichols asked if the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) 2004 could be changed “to allow transgender people who are deceased to be legally remembered by the gender they lived by”.

However, Nichols' request was shut down by Stuart Andrew, the qualities minister who said the government had no plans to further amend the Act.

“Where a person was using their new gender with an organisation prior to their death, and that was on their personal records, then we anticipate that the organisation would engage with their family members using the new gender," said Andrew, adding that "these organisations could include the NHS".

Sir Liam Fox, the MP for North Somerset did not agree with Nichols' demand and said the government should not encourage the idea.

“It is patently absurd, factually inaccurate and a statistical distortion. We should not be encouraging the idea that people can simply choose to change their biological status nor should we bend truth to accommodate an ever more extreme and dangerous ideology," he told The Telegraph.

Nichols explains ger decision

Explaining her decision, Nichols said that her petition's genesis lay in the murder of Brianna Ghey.

"My question follows on from a recent petition supported by many of my constituents, regarding amending the Gender Recognition Act," she told the outlet.

"The genesis of the petition was the murder of my constituent Brianna Ghey, whose life was brutally cut short before she was old enough to have formal legal recognition of who she was and how she will be remembered by her family, friends and our community."

Notably, Ghey was a 16-year-old transgender girl and a popular TikToker who was found dead in a village park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire. Her body, stabbed 28 times, was discovered by dog walkers in a park, sending shockwaves throughout the country due to the perpetrators' young ages.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, two teenagers were accused of the murder and received life sentences earlier this week. Judge Amanda Yip mandated a minimum of 22 years for Jenkinson and 20 years for Ratcliffe in their respective sentences.