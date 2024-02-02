UK teens set for sentencing in 'frenzied, ferocious' knife killing of transgender girl

In a rare move, a UK judge lifted the anonymity order for two juveniles convicted of the "frenzied and ferocious" knife murder of a 16-year-old transgender girl, Brianna Ghey, in Warrington, northwest England.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16 at the time, committed the shocking crime in February last year, as reported by South China Morning Post. Ghey's body, stabbed 28 times, was discovered by dog walkers in a park, sending shockwaves throughout the country due to the perpetrators' young ages.

Typically, individuals under 18 on trial in the UK are granted anonymity, with media restrictions being lifted only in the event of a conviction in the most serious cases.

However, Judge Amanda Yip decided to reveal Jenkinson and Ratcliffe's identities at the sentencing hearing, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

Guilty verdict and sentencing considerations

Following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, a jury of seven men and five women convicted Jenkinson and Ratcliffe after nearly five hours of deliberation.

The judge, Amanda Yip, announced life terms for the convictions, emphasising that the minimum time for release would be determined after considering reports on both defendants.

During the trial, shocking details emerged, revealing how the duo had discussed killing Ghey in the days leading up to her murder.

Jenkinson, referred to as girl X during the trial, had downloaded a browser app allowing her to watch videos of real torture and murder on the "dark web."

The court learned of her interest in serial killers, with notes on their methods and admission of enjoying "dark fantasies" about killing and torture.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe had drawn up a "kill list" targeting four other youths, until Ghey, who struggled with depression and social anxiety, became the focus of Jenkinson's obsession.

Despite having thousands of TikTok followers, Ghey was described as withdrawn and anxious in person.

The deputy chief crown prosecutor, Ursula Doyle, called the case "one of the most distressing," highlighting the unimaginable planning, violence, and the young age of the perpetrators.

“The planning, the violence and the age of the killers is beyond belief,” she noted.