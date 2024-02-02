Blame game: Michigan school shooter's mother says husband was responsible for storing gun

The mother of the teenage boy behind the November 2021 school gun massacre has sought to blame her husband for failing to lock up the guns.

Michigan-resident Jennifer Crumbley, who is on trial on manslaughter charges for failing to stop her son from killing four and injuring others, on Thursday (Feb 1st) claimed that her spouse was responsible for safekeeping of the arms.

Blame Game?

On the sixth day of her trial (Thursday Feb 1st), 45-year-old Jennifer Crumbley took the stand. She is due for a cross-examination on Friday.

She testified that her husband brought their son to a gun store the day after Thanksgiving to buy him a gun as a gift.

When asked who was responsible for storing the gun, she said "My husband is".

As per BBC, she said that she "didn't feel comfortable" being responsible for safely storing the gun.

"It was more his thing, so I let him handle that," she said, adding, "I didn't feel comfortable putting the lock thing on it. I'd just rather not, and let him do it."

According to Jennifer, the gun which had a cable lock was unlocked by her husband so she could take their son to a gun range, a few days later.

She said the gun was hidden in their bedroom, but that the keys were kept in the kitchen, and claimed that she wasn't aware that the teenager knew the location of the gun.

Her lawyers claim that she could not have predicted her son's actions, and that she was being unfairly blamed.

However, last year, at the attacker's trial, his lawyers argued that the teenager was neglected by his parents. A diary entry from just before the mass shooting was found to read: "I have zero help for my mental problems and it's causing me to shoot up the f*****g school."

Unprecedented case

The shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents Jennifer and James are facing the charges of manslaughter in unprecedented trials, with the mother being the first parent to go on trial for a mass shooting carried out by their child.

James will go on trial next. If found guilty, they both face a 15-year sentence each.

The shooter, Ethan, who was 15-year-old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty during his trial and is serving a life sentence for his crimes.