Britain warns it is 'too weak' to fight a prolonged war: Report gives details

The United Kingdom (UK) warned on Saturday (Feb 4) that it is "too weak" to fight a prolonged war, adding that since Feb 2022, its stockpile of munitions was far below the level required to counter with certainty a threat from Russia. In a 73-page report, the House of Commons Defence Committee said that the country's armed forces had deployed above their capacity in response to the worsening security situation.

"But all have capability shortfalls and stockpile shortages, and are losing personnel faster than they can recruit them," the report said. The committee said that the armed forces are also consistently overstretched, and this has negatively impacted retention as well as delayed the development of warfighting readiness.

"Either the Ministry of Defence must be fully funded to engage in operations whilst also developing warfighting readiness, or the Government must reduce the operational burden on the Armed Forces," the report added.

'Sustained ongoing investment needed'

The defence committee said that to be able to fight a sustained, high-intensity war, the military requires sustained ongoing investment. "There is no easy answer to these problems. We recognise that the Government is considering options for improving recruitment and retention of personnel whilst also aiming to reform its procurement system with a view to building industrial capacity so that munitions stockpiles can be replenished," the committee said.

It added that it welcomed the above initiatives but highlighted that previous reforms have not had the desired effect.

"It is clear that the Government will never achieve warfighting or strategic readiness without a thriving industrial base and without an offer that can attract, develop and sustain enough service personnel skilled to meet the increasing and evolving military challenges that we as a nation face. These reforms need to work, and at pace," the report further said.

The concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine

The committee also said on Saturday that Russia's war in Ukraine, which started in late Feb 2022, has fundamentally changed the threat— demonstrating that Russia has both the capability and intent to prosecute a war in Europe. "This requires a wholesale shift in approach towards warfighting resilience both in the UK and Allies," it said.

Professor Justin Bronk from the Royal United Services Institute said that when it comes to fighting Russians, "We would have to beat them on the ground, but, ultimately, our armies will never be resourced or the size required to beat them land for land."