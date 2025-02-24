German leader Friedrich Merz said he intends to maintain strong ties with the US under President Donald Trump but acknowledged the need to prepare for the 'worst-case scenario'.

Advertisment

In other news, Chinese President Xi Jinping described China and Russia as "true friends" after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for "real, lasting peace" this year as European leaders summit in Kyiv marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Merz prioritises strong US ties but prepares for ‘worst case scenario’

German conservative leader Friedrich Merz on Monday (Feb 24) emphasised his intent to maintain strong ties with the United States under President Donald Trump while acknowledging the need to prepare for potential diplomatic challenges.

Advertisment

China's Xi affirms 'no limits' partnership with Russia's Putin on Ukraine war anniversary; 'True friends who share weal and woe'

Chinese President Xi Jinping described China and Russia as "true friends" after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting their commitment to mutual support, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday (Feb 24).

Zelensky proposes ‘all for all’ POW swap with Russia as ‘start’ of ending war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for "real, lasting peace" this year as European leaders came together for a summit in Kyiv, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, in support of Ukraine.

Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in Marseille on Ukraine war anniversary

An incident occurred at the Russian consulate in the French city of Marseille, on Monday (Feb 24), where three improvised explosive devices were thrown at the perimeter wall.

Musk warns federal workers to return to office or be put on administrative leave

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk on Monday (Feb 24) warned federal employees who have not returned to the office to be put on administrative leave.

Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House early Monday to join his US counterpart Donald Trump for a call with the heads of the G7 leading economies, an AFP journalist saw.

One killed, several injured in attack on Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar: Reports

A group of miscreants launched an attack on the Bangladesh Air Force base near Samiti Para in Cox’s Bazar, according to a notification by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

‘When we shouted their names…’: Minister on survival chances of trapped workers in Telangana tunnel

The rescue operations continue at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in India's Telangana to save the eight workers who were trapped in a tunnel after its roof collapsed in the Nagarkurnool district, Telangana minister J Krishna Rao said on Monday (Feb 24) that chances of their survival were very grim.

Saba Azad exclusive Interview on playing journo in new OTT show, being socially awkward and her love for Delhi's food

Is there anything that Saba Azad can’t do? She sings, she acts, she does theatre, she wants to direct, and she’s also a trained dancer. While she enjoys dipping her fingers in the pie, Saba maintains that she is socially awkward and doesn’t love the idea of cameras following her.

Watch - Kohli appreciates Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for tight spell in Dubai showdown

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli won a billion hearts worldwide for his match-winning hundred against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but what stood out was his sportsman spirit during the chase. On a day when every Pakistani bowler leaked runs, with at least four of the six used going for over five runs per over, their spinner Abrar Ahmed impressed everyone, including Kohli, who, after the completion of his 10th over, congratulated Abrar for a tight spell.