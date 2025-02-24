The rescue operations continue at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in India's Telangana to save the eight workers who were trapped in a tunnel after its roof collapsed in the Nagarkurnool district, Telangana minister J Krishna Rao on Monday (Feb 24) said that chances of their survival were very grim.

Rao said that the mud had piled up in the collapsed portion of the tunnel that was under construction. He said that rescue workers shouted the names of the eight trapped workers but did not get any response.

“To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote,” the minister said.

“Because, I went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the mishap site). When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9-meter diameter (of the tunnel), almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up to 25 feet,” he told PTI.

“When we shouted their names also, there was no response...so, there is no chance at all,” he added.

Rat miners join rescue operation

A team of rat miners, who rescued construction workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, has joined the rescue operation at the tunnel, the minister said.

He said that the rescue process could take three to four days to reach the workers because of muck and debris. He added that the process of clearing debris is underway. The officials are also exploring alternative routes to reach the site of the accident by clearing the debris.

Despite rescue efforts from the Indian Army, NDRF and other agencies, no breakthrough has been achieved as the workers remain trapped for over 48 hours. The authorities are trying to dewater the tunnel and pumping oxygen inside.

“Even assuming they (the trapped persons) are in the lower part of the TBM machine, assuming even if it is intact on the top, where is the air (oxygen)? Underneath, how the oxygen will go,” he asked.

Those who are trapped inside the tunnel have been identified as Project Engineer Manoj Kumar and Field Engineer Srinivas from Uttar Pradesh, workers including Sandeep Sahu, Jataks, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahu from Jharkhand, Sunny Singh from Jammu & Kashmir and Gurpreet Singh from Punjab.

