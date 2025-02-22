At least six workers have been feared trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of India's southern state of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

A team of experts from the construction company has arrived at the site to conduct an assessment, verify the damage, and determine the next course of action.

Six to eight workers feared trapped

According to a senior police official, six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work.

The police said, “The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when the roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel.”

Collector B Santosh said there has been no contact with those trapped and the internal communication mechanism has also failed. The air chamber and conveyor belt have both collapsed.

CM Revanth Reddy alerts officials

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and while he mentioned several people were injured in the collapse, he did not share any exact figures.

"After receiving information about the tunnel collapse and several injuries, the Chief Minister immediately alerted the officials. He ordered the District Collector, SP, Fire Department, Hydra and Irrigation Department officials to immediately reach the spot and provide relief measures," Telangana CMO posted on X.

According to the post, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar and other officials from his department have left for the accident site in a special helicopter.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has sought an explanation for the tunnel accident and directed officials to prioritise the rescue of those trapped and provide medical attention to the injured.

Through a post on X, Reddy emphasised the need for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

