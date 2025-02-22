Amid talk of a growing rift between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Friday said nobody should take him lightly, and made a veiled reference to the toppling of the MVA government.

Advertisment

It was a warning for those who were capable of understanding, he said, talking to reporters in Nagpur, but at another event later, maintained that there was no "cold war" between him and Fadnavis.

Also read: 'Will not tolerate': Maharashtra CM wants 'objectionable' content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj removed from Wikipedia

"In 2022, I toppled the cart of those who took me lightly, and we brought in a new government that stayed in the people's hearts," Shinde told reporters in Nagpur, apparently referring to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Advertisment

Shinde had then become chief minister by splitting the Thackeray-led Sena and forming an alliance with the BJP.

"The double engine government (headed by Shinde) ran at full speed, and I and Devendra Fadnavis said we would win over 200 seats. We won 232 seats (in the 2024 assembly polls)," he said.

"Do not take me lightly. The hint is enough for those who understand it. I will continue to do my work," he added.

Advertisment

While both Shinde and Fadnavis have denied that there is a discord, recent developments suggested there are simmering tensions.

After the elections, Shinde had to agree to a role reversal with Fadnavis, his deputy in the previous regime, becoming chief minister.

Also read: 'Marrying off son becoming difficult': Maharashtra family cancels wedding due to groom's low credit score

The appointment of NCP leader Aditi Tatkare and BJP leader Girish Mahajan as guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik districts, respectively, brought tensions to the fore, with the Shiv Sena leaders expressing unhappiness. Both the appointments were revoked and Fadnavis is yet to take a fresh decision.

Both deputy CMs, Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, set up project monitoring cells to track the progress of projects in the districts of which they are guardian ministers, and those of departments handled by ministers of their respective parties. As the CM already has his "war room" for monitoring key projects, this was seen as both the BJP allies asserting themselves.

While the Chief Minister's relief fund -- from which needy patients can receive help -- already existed, Shinde set up his own medical aid cell.

Shinde has also stayed away from several meetings convened by Fadnavis, including the Nashik Regional Development Authority meeting to discuss preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in the north Maharashtra city.

He held a separate meeting in Nashik where BJP minister Girish Mahajan was absent.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi alleges irregularities in Maharashtra polls, CM Fadnavis fires back

After Fadnavis held a review meeting of the Industries department, Shinde held another meeting recently. Industries department is headed by Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant.

The buzz about the relations being under growing strain became louder when the Home department, headed by Fadnavis, downgraded or took away the police security of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs. They had been given security cover after the Sena split in 2022.

Earlier this week, Shinde had said there was absolutely no "cold war" between him and Fadnavis.

Fadnavis too downplayed Shinde's decision to set up a medial cell. "There is nothing wrong, as its aim is to help people. When I was deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a party gathering at Deori in Gondia district later on Friday, Shinde said like Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, he would always stand by party workers.

Former Congress MLA Sahasram Korote and his supporters joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena at the event.

There was no such thing as "cold war" between him, CM Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, he said, adding that all three were working as a team.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.