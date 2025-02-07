Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (Feb 7), raised concerns over a rise in the number of new voters, especially between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

While addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Sanjay Raut and Supriya Sule, Gandhi quipped about the discrepancies in the numbers of voter registration, stating that the number of registered voters exceeded Maharashtra's total adult population.

"We want to bring to the notice of the people of India some information that we have found regarding the Maharashtra elections. We have studied in detail the voter lists, the voting pattern and we have a team working on this for some time. There are many irregularities that we have found," Gandhi said.

"In five years between Vidhan Sabha 2019 and Lok Sabha 2024 elections, 32 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra. However, in a period of five months between Lok Sabha 2024 and Vidhan Sabha 2024, 39 lakh new voters were added in Maharashtra. The question is why more voters were added in five months after the Lok Sabha elections than are being added in five years prior. Who are these 39 lakh people?" he added.

Rahul then questioned as to how it was possible to have more registered voters in the state than its total population.

"According to the government, the adult population of Maharashtra is 9.54 crores. According to the Election Commission, there are more voters in Maharashtra than people in the state. Somehow, voters were suddenly added in Maharashtra," he said.

Election Commission, in a social media post, said that the "ECI considers political parties, as priority stakeholders, of course the voters being the prime & deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties. Commission would respond in writing with full factual & procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country."

'Rahul Gandhi should introspect his defeat,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebuffed Gandhi's allegations stating that the Congress leader was making an attempt to "cover fire" ahead of Delhi election results.

He then urged Gandhi to introspect his defeat rather than consoling himself with "lies".

"Election Commission has categorically replied to all the questions. Rahul Gandhi is doing a cover fire as he knows that after the February 8, Delhi Election results, his party will be nowhere in Delhi and hence, what he will speak on that day, how he will create a new narrative, he is practising for the same. If Rahul Gandhi does not introspect and will continue to console himself with lies - his party's revival isn't possible. Rahul Gandhi should introspect his defeat," said CM Fadnavis.

He also took a swipe at Gandhi in a social media post and said, "When the same joke is told over and over again, you don't laugh at it! #RahulGandhi."

(With inputs from agencies)