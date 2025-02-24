Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue operations have been underway at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in India's Telangana, with authorities on Monday (Feb 24) racing against time to save eight workers who were trapped on Saturday after a tunnel's roof collapsed in the Nagarkurnool district.

After over 48 hours, chances of their survival are bleak with water and silt impeding rescue operations, but rescuers are breaking their backs to evacuate the workers.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Indian Army also deployed its equipment and medical teams to clear debris and facilitate the safe evacuation of trapped workers.

So far, no contact has been made with the trapped workers but authors are trying to find ways to ascertain their current status.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, L&T's endoscopic operator Dowdeep at the rescue site said, "Through the endoscopic camera, we can track what is happening inside the tunnel."

"We have done this during the rescue operation in Uttarakhand as well. 2 teams have come. Endoscopic and robotic cameras have been brought," he added.

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal is an irrigation project, which aims to provide irrigation water to the Nalgonda district by drawing water from the Srisailam reservoir through tunnels.

The SLBC project is a critical part of the Srisailam Dam project, which is one of the largest hydroelectric projects in India. The dam is constructed across the Krishna River and has a capacity of 1670 MW.

CM monitors rescue efforts

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has actively been overseeing the ongoing rescue operations, with ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao on the ground. He also reviewed the rescue efforts.

Who are the trapped workers?

The trapped workers include:

Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh

Srinivas (Field Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh

Sandeep Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand

Jataks (Worker) from Jharkhand

Santosh Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand

Anuj Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand

Sunny Singh (Worker) from Jammu & Kashmir

Gurpreet Singh (Worker) from Punjab

(With inputs from agencies)