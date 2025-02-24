Class recognises class!

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli won a billion hearts worldwide for his match-winning hundred against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but what stood out was his sportsman spirit during the chase. On a day when every Pakistani bowler leaked runs, with at least four of the six used going for over five runs per over, their spinner Abrar Ahmed impressed everyone, including Kohli, who, after the completion of his 10th over, congratulated Abrar for a tight spell.

The leg-spinner was the only one who threatened India (a bit) during the chase, conceding just 28 runs for one wicket in 10 overs—bowling the most economical spell across both camps. Though his counterpart Kuldeep Yadav had better numbers in the first innings, having picked three wickets, Abrar’s spell kept the Indian batters, mainly Kohli, quiet throughout.

The ICC uploaded a video on their social media handles of Virat acknowledging Abrar for his fantastic spell against India in Dubai.

Kohli’s master class and Abrar’s memorable outing

Virat Kohli practised for around 90 minutes more than the remaining Indian batters on the eve of the game, grinding hard to find his Midas touch; come D-day, he did.

Coming onto bat inside the Powerplay following the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Kohli, as usual, took his time to settle in before he unleashed himself on Pakistan and won the match for India.

Virat broke a few records en route to his maiden Champions Trophy ton, becoming the quickest to 14,000 ODI runs before notching up his 51st ODI ton - most by any batter in history. His calculated innings saw India finish on the winning side, but what kept troubling him was Abrar’s tight line and length.

The mystery spinner even took Shubman Gill’s wicket (clean bowled on 46), giving him a sendoff afterwards. Though that might have irked the Indian fans, who even took to social media to show resentment towards it, none could overlook Abrar’s contribution during the game, which even impressed Kohli.

Meanwhile, India’s win against Pakistan has put them on the doorstep of a semis spot, but the hosts need several miracles to advance to the next round.

India face New Zealand this coming Sunday (Mar 2) in Dubai, while Pakistan will host Bangladesh in their last league game on Thursday (Feb 27).

