Top 10 world news: France appoints youngest-ever PM, India-Maldives row, and more

A Maldives leader, parliamentarian no less, has demanded President Mohamed Muizzu's ouster from his post as the country battles a diplomatic row with longstanding ally India. Ali Azim, Parliamentary Minority Leader in the Maldivian parliament has made this demand publicly, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Though he does not explicitly mention India in his post, he has indicated that a vote of no-confidence be held against President Muizzu.

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru tech startup, has been arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The unfolding details reveal a gruesome crime that took place in a Goa hotel, involving bloodstains, a resourceful cab driver, and alert hotel staff, according to police.

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Gabriel Attal (34) as the new Prime Minister of the country. Attal will be the youngest French prime minister ever and the first openly gay person to hold the office. Attal will succeed former PM Elisabeth Borne who resigned yesterday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), European Union's climate monitoring arm, said on Tuesday (January 9) that 2023 was the hottest year ever on record. The deputy head of C3S even said that the temperatures in 2023 'likely' exceeded those in last 100,000 years.

In a significant event that unfolded just days before Taiwan's crucial presidential election, a Chinese satellite launch set off Taiwan's emergency phone alert system, raising security concerns across the region.

Maldives Member of Parliament Zahid Rameez, who faced criticism for disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the social media platform X.

A journalist in Canada was arrested and accused of assault by Canadian police after he posed a question to Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freedland. Rebel News, a local Canadian news outlet has said that the incident took place in Richmond Hill, a suburb of Toronto. Name of the journalist arrested is reportedly David Menzies.

While Japan is still reeling from the powerful New Year’s Day earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency, on Tuesday (Jan 9) reported another magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan. Meanwhile, officials said that the death toll from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake which struck central Japan on January 1 crossed the 200-mark on Tuesday.

Chaos unfolded at a synagogue in Brooklyn as Orthodox Jewish men clashed with construction workers attempting to fill in an illegally dug tunnel beneath the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters. The New York Police Department (NYPD) intervened, leading to the arrest of at least 10 people, as reported by Reuters.