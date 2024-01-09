China's satellite launch sparks safety alert on Taiwan phones amid election tensions

In a significant event that unfolded just days before Taiwan's crucial presidential election, a Chinese satellite launch set off Taiwan's emergency phone alert system, raising security concerns across the region.

Chinese state media reported that Beijing had achieved a successful launch of the "Einstein Probe" satellite using the Long March-2C carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. According to CCTV, the satellite entered its designated orbit, marking the launch as a "complete success."

Emergency alert in Taiwan

Simultaneously, phones across Taiwan were activated with an emergency alert message. The alert in Chinese warned the public about the satellite flying over the southern airspace, However, the English version of the message described it as an "air raid alert," cautioning against a "missile flyover Taiwan airspace."

The emergency alert coincided with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holding a press conference in Taipei with foreign reporters ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

"When a rocket is openly flying in our sky, some of their tubes or debris will fall in this region," Wu told reporters.

"That's the reason why our national alert centre will issue this kind of alert. It has happened before," he added.

With the election approaching, security concerns have intensified, and the alert added to the tension. Front-runner Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's current vice president, accused Beijing of employing "all means" to influence the election.

Beijing has consistently demonstrated a military presence around Taiwan, deploying fighter jets, naval vessels, and drones.

Also watch | Taiwan Presidential elections: Taiwan all set to go to polls on January 13 Recent incidents include balloons flying over the island and the intrusion of 10 Chinese warplanes and four naval vessels. China's military activities around Taiwan have remained a persistent issue, heightening tensions in the region.

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, the satellite launched by China will be used for astronomical observations, specifically focusing on "mysterious transient phenomena in the universe comparable to the flickering of fireworks."