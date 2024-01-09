Nvidia set to launch China-Focused AI chip in Q2 2024 amid export rule compliance

In a strategic move to adhere to US export regulations, Nvidia, the US chipmaker, is gearing up to commence mass production of its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chip in the second quarter of 2024, catering specifically to the Chinese market.

According to a Reuters report, this initiative comes as Nvidia aims to navigate and comply with the restrictions outlined in October.

While originally slated for launch in November, delays were reported due to integration challenges faced by server manufacturers.

The H20 chip, considered the most potent among the three designed for China, is set to undergo limited initial production, with a primary focus on fulfilling major customer orders.

Chinese companies, however, reportedly exhibit reluctance in purchasing the downgraded H20, exploring domestic alternatives amidst concerns that the US might further tighten restrictions.

Notably, last year, Baidu, a leading search engine company, opted for AI chips from Huawei Technologies, signalling a shift away from Nvidia.

The other two chips designed to comply with the new restrictions, namely the L20 and L2, are also part of Nvidia's strategy, with sales announcements pending.

The chipmaker launched a modified version of an advanced gaming chip in late December, marking its commitment to preserving its market share in China amid tightened export regulations.

Nvidia's A800 and H800 AI chips, initially introduced as alternatives for Chinese customers in November 2022, faced restrictions in shipping due to tightened US export regulations.

In response, Nvidia's H20, L20, and L2 chips aim to incorporate most of the company's cutting-edge AI features while adhering to computing power reductions mandated by the new rules.

(With inputs from Reuters)