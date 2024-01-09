Maldives MP Zahid Rameez, critical of PM Modi, sends birthday greetings to S Jaishankar

Maldives Member of Parliament Zahid Rameez, who faced criticism for disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the social media platform X.

Zahid Rameez conveyed his birthday wishes to Jaishankar, expressing hopes for a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavours. Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! 🎉 Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors. 🇲🇻🇮🇳 @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/As6U21vbLr — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 9, 2024 × This comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions due to controversial comments made by Maldivian ministers, including Rameez, directed at PM Modi.

The controversy erupted when PM Modi's efforts to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination sparked backlash from some Maldivian ministers. PM Modi's viral post, showcasing him snorkeling, led to suggestions on social media proposing Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist spot to the Maldives.

Criticism and outrage

Zahid Rameez, in particular, expressed skepticism about the competition posed by Lakshadweep, stating, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall." This prompted a significant uproar, both within the Maldives and internationally.

In response to the derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Maldives took swift action, suspending ministers Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid. The move was met with widespread criticism within the country, with prominent leaders condemning the statements against India, its "closest neighbour."

Also watch | Maldives Government must issue a formal apology to India: MP Eva Abdulla Mariya Ahmed Didi, a former defence minister and leader of the Maldives' largest opposition party, the MNP, criticized the ruling People's National Congress for potentially straining an "age-old relationship." She referred to India as her country's "911 call," emphasising the deep ties between the two nations.

The controversy also had repercussions on the tourism sector, with reports of several Indian tourists canceling their planned vacations to the Maldives.