Suchana Seth murder case: This is how a clever cab driver, alert hotel staff led to her arrest

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru tech start-up, has been arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The unfolding details reveal a gruesome crime that took place in a Goa hotel, involving bloodstains, a resourceful cab driver, and alert hotel staff, according to police.

Seth checked into a service apartment in north Goa's Candolim on January 6 with her son. Two days later, she checked out alone, carrying a large bag, later revealed to contain the lifeless body of her child. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Demand for a long-distance cab

Adding to the mystery, Seth insisted on booking a cab for a nearly 600 km journey to Bengaluru, a distance easily covered by air in under 90 minutes. Despite suggestions to take a flight, she opted for a lengthy road trip.

The arrest unfolded when hotel staff at Sol Banyan Grande, Goa, noticed bloodstains while cleaning the room. They contacted the police, initiating a chain of events that led to Seth's arrest.

To arrest Seth, the police followed a strategic plan. They spoke to the cab driver in Konkani to prevent alerting her and directed him to a police station. The driver, showing remarkable composure, cooperated with the authorities. Upon inspecting the luggage, the child's body was found.

Estranged relationships and legal implications

Investigations revealed that Seth's relationship with her estranged husband, currently in the final stages of divorce, was strained. The father, away in Indonesia during the tragedy, has been summoned back for questioning. Seth hinted at dissatisfaction due to a court order, details of which remain undisclosed and subject to verification.

The child's body is undergoing a post-mortem at a Karnataka government hospital to determine the cause of death. The police are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, and a forensics team is actively gathering evidence to piece together the puzzle.

Suchana Seth, the founder and CEO of Mindful AI Lab, an artificial intelligence start-up, is a 2017/18 Fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre. Specialising in plasma physics and astrophysics, she holds a Master's degree from the University of Calcutta.