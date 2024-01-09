LIVE TV
Suchana Seth murder case: This is how a clever cab driver, alert hotel staff led to her arrest

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Suchana Seth, chief executive officer of Mindful AI Lab. Photograph:(Twitter)

Tech start-up CEO Suchana Seth was arrested in Goa for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son. The tragedy unfolded as hotel staff discovered bloodstains, leading police to track her via a cab. The child's body was found in Seth's luggage.

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru tech start-up, has been arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The unfolding details reveal a gruesome crime that took place in a Goa hotel, involving bloodstains, a resourceful cab driver, and alert hotel staff, according to police. 

Seth checked into a service apartment in north Goa's Candolim on January 6 with her son. Two days later, she checked out alone, carrying a large bag, later revealed to contain the lifeless body of her child. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Demand for a long-distance cab

Adding to the mystery, Seth insisted on booking a cab for a nearly 600 km journey to Bengaluru, a distance easily covered by air in under 90 minutes. Despite suggestions to take a flight, she opted for a lengthy road trip.

The arrest unfolded when hotel staff at Sol Banyan Grande, Goa, noticed bloodstains while cleaning the room. They contacted the police, initiating a chain of events that led to Seth's arrest.

To arrest Seth, the police followed a strategic plan. They spoke to the cab driver in Konkani to prevent alerting her and directed him to a police station. The driver, showing remarkable composure, cooperated with the authorities. Upon inspecting the luggage, the child's body was found.

Estranged relationships and legal implications

Investigations revealed that Seth's relationship with her estranged husband, currently in the final stages of divorce, was strained. The father, away in Indonesia during the tragedy, has been summoned back for questioning. Seth hinted at dissatisfaction due to a court order, details of which remain undisclosed and subject to verification.

The child's body is undergoing a post-mortem at a Karnataka government hospital to determine the cause of death. The police are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, and a forensics team is actively gathering evidence to piece together the puzzle.

Suchana Seth, the founder and CEO of Mindful AI Lab, an artificial intelligence start-up, is a 2017/18 Fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre. Specialising in plasma physics and astrophysics, she holds a Master's degree from the University of Calcutta.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

