Who is Suchana Seth? Bengaluru CEO arrested for 'murdering' her four-year-old son in Goa

In a mind-numbing incident, a 39-year-old CEO of an AI startup, Suchana Seth was arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in Goa and then travelling with his body stuffed in a bag to Karnataka.

Seth was arrested on January 8 by Goa Police at Chitradurga in Karnataka. The motive behind the killing of her son his not known. As per the police, she was caught when she was trying to flee in a cab with the child’s body stuffed in a bag.

Police gathered that she had an “estranged relationship” with her husband that could be a possible motive behind the killing.

Seth checked into a luxury apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday and checked out on Monday morning, as per police investigation. The murder was reported after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains, said an officer.

The hotel management immediately contacted Goa police, and a team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

Who is Suchana Seth, Mindful AI CEO who allegedly killed her four-year-old son?

Suchana Seth is the founder of The Mindful AI Lab, and has been heading the organisation for over four years, as per her LinkedIn profile. She was also named in the ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List 2021’. Honored to be part of this group of amazing group of women doing critically important work! https://t.co/7jQBmJutUA — Suchana Seth (@suchanaseth) December 6, 2020 × She also worked as an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for two years in Boston, Massachusetts. There she contributed to the ethics and governance of Artificial Intelligence and Responsible machine learning.

She founded her startup The Mindful AI Lab in 2020 and before that she also worked as a Senior Data Scientist at Boomerang Commerce in Bangalore. There she used to design data-driven products for price optimisation and intelligence, and also filed two patents during this period, says her LinkedIn profile.

Seth holds a Master’s degree in Physics specialising in Plasma Physics with Astrophysics from the University of Calcutta, where she achieved First Class honours in 2008.

She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Sanskrit with the First Rank from the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, and a Bachelor's degree in Physics (Honours) with First Class honours from Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata.

As per one report by Indian Express, the Goa Police nabbed her with the help of cab driver when she was in a cab on her way to Bengaluru, carrying a suspicious bag. When she was taken to the police station in Chitradurga, police found the boy stuffed in her bag.