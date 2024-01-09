Indian PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit tomorrow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (Jan 10) inaugurate the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit – 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday and was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendera Patel along with Governor Acharya Devvrat, and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President CR Patil.

The summit will take place from Wednesday to Friday and has 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The theme of the summit is "Gateway to the future" to celebrate "20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the summit of success."

"It has been 20 years since the beginning of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. In these two decades, this initiative has been a trailblazer and trendsetter. It showed that thinking big is the first step to making a big impact. It showed how the state of India could institutionalize a way to connect Indian and international investors with the aspirations of our youth. It also set a national benchmark which many States successfully emulated, thus strengthening the Indian economy," Modi said, according to the summit's website.

"As always, Vibrant Gujarat Summit continues to achieve new heights with the vision of a prosperous Gujarat for a self-reliant India," he added.

The summit will be attended by world leaders, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Indian PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

"On 10th January, at around 9.45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 PM, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Before meeting business leaders, Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

"The summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability," the statement added.