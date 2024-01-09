Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in parts of Shajapur after stone pelting on religious procession

Authorities on Tuesday (Jan 9) imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in parts of Shajapur city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in the aftermath of alleged stone pelting on participants of a religious procession, news agency PTI reported.

Local media reported that some fringe elements allegedly pelted stones at a rally of young people, who were distributing Akshat (rice) for the Ram Temple.

The rally was passing through the Magaria neighbourhood in the city and they were giving out Akshat. However, got into an argument with some unidentified people when they arrived at the Moti Masjid district of Magaria.

Reports have said that there was a stampede at the rally after the verbal argument escalated into stone pelting. Soon after that, members of Hindu organisations reportedly arrived at the scene as soon as reports of the incident spread.

As reported a police official said that one person was injured in the incident which took place in the Magaria area on Monday evening.

The official added that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR registered in this connection. One person was reportedly injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna said that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed with immediate effect in three areas - Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura.