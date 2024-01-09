Japan hit by another 6.0-magnitude earthquake as death toll from New Year's Day quake crosses 200-mark

While Japan is still reeling from the powerful New Year’s Day earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency, on Tuesday (Jan 9) reported another magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan. Meanwhile, officials said that the death toll from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake which struck central Japan on January 1 crossed the 200-mark on Tuesday.

Another powerful earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast, rattling the same part of the country where the powerful New Year’s Day tremor and its aftershocks caused widespread destruction and killed more than 200 people.

However, no tsunami warning was issued. There was no immediate update about the casualties after the recent earthquake.

Death toll after New Year’s Day quake crosses 200

The death toll from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake which struck Japan on New Year’s Day has risen to 202 people up from the previously reported 180, with the number of those unaccounted for decreasing from 120 to 102.

The New Year’s Day quake toppled buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure on the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s main island Honshu. The region was also struck by more than 1,200 aftershocks which rattled the area.

The rise in death toll reported by the Ishikawa regional authorities came as thousands of rescuers deployed in the region continued to battle blocked roads, snow, and poor weather to clear the wreckage.

The rescue efforts have continued for eight days now, as nearly 3,500 people are still stuck in isolated communities, with heavy snow in places making matters worse.

As of Monday (Jan 8), there were nearly 30,000 people living in around 400 government shelters which are struggling to provide adequate food, water and heating.

At least 60,000 households were without running water and 15,600 had no electricity supply, reported news agency AFP citing officials.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed ministers, on Tuesday (Jan 9), to “make efforts of resolving the state of isolation (of communities) and continue tenacious rescue activities.”

He also urged secondary evacuations to other regions outside the quake-hit area, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.