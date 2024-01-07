Miracle! Woman in her 90s pulled out of debris five days after Japan 7.6 earthquake

Over five days or 124 hours after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, a woman in her 90s has been miraculously pulled alive from a collapsed house in the western region of the country.

The authorities were on the verge of concluding the rescue operations as chances for survival diminish after the first 72 hours. However, the woman in Suzu City, Ishikawa prefecture, defied the odds as well as death to emerge alive out of the rubble.

According to reports, a dog barked while an AFP team was filming the cleanup operation, suggesting someone was alive under the debris. The rescue teams took note and managed to pull out the nonagenarian.

“Training for disaster rescue dogs begins with something similar to a game of hide-and-seek,” canine trainer Masayo Kikuchi told the news agency.

“Finally, they are trained to bark when seeing a person under the rubble.”

Around 30,000 households in the Ishikawa region still remain without electricity. 89,800 homes in Ishikawa and two other regions are without water, while hundreds of people are living in government shelters.

Ishikawa governor Hiroshi Hase said, "We are facing extremely severe situations", during a disaster management meeting.

Restoration of running water will take a long time "as many water pipes have cracks", he said.



The New Year started on a sombre note for Japan as on the afternoon of January 1, a powerful quake shook the Noto Peninsula, located on the west coast of the quake-prone country.

The death toll from the quake has climbed to 126 so far as rescuers continue to comb through the debris to recover bodies. The authorities said that 210 people were still missing with the rescue efforts hampered due to harsh winter conditions.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released a statement on Saturday (Jan 6) paying condolences to the victims.

"We sincerely pray for the repose of the souls of those who have passed away."

Japan is located on four major tectonic plates - the Pacific plate, North American plate, the Philippine plate, and the Eurasian plate. The existence of these four plates, grinding against each other, makes the region very complex and earthquake prone.