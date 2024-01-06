videos
Japan Earthquake: Losses to touch $6.4 billion, death toll climbs to 98
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 06, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Residential property accounts for two third of losses in Japan quake. People in Japan remain stranded amid freezing temperatures. Watch the video to know more!
