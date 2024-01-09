2023 was hottest-ever year, temperatures exceeded those in last 100,000 years: EU body

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), European Union's climate monitoring arm, said on Tuesday (January 9) that 2023 was the hottest year ever on record. The deputy head of C3S even said that the temperatures in 2023 'likely' exceeded those in last 100,000 years.

"It is also the first year with all days over one degree warmer than the pre-industrial period," said Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the C3S.

"Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years."

With this, it has been observed that Earth's surface almost crossed 1.5 degree Celsius level above those in pre-industrial times.

The 1.5C level is an internationally agreed critical level within which, it is essential to contain Global Warming.

Watch | Climate change: Impact on South Asia in 2023 × The year 2023 witnessed catastrophic events like massive wildfires in Canada, extreme droughts in Africa, summer heatwaves in Europe and record increase in winter temperatures in Australia and South America.

AFP quoted an expert who warned that such events will continue to occur if we do not transition from fossil fuels and reach net zero emissions.

"We will continue to suffer the consequences of our inactions today for generations," said Ed Hawkins, a professor from University of Reading.

The findings from the Copernicus service have been released a month after COP28 Summit agreement in Dubai. The agreement called for gradual shift away from fossil fuels, the main contributors to global carbon emissions.

Also Read | First polar bear death from bird flu raises concerns for species already battling climate change

Humanity has had reliable weather records from the middle of the 19th century. But intensive study of the weather before this has been made with the help of tree rings, sediment deposition and ice cores etc. Burgess leaned on this when she said that temperatures in 2023 "exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years"

Also Read | Climate change causes dry spell in Kashmir: Winter wonderland Gulmarg struggles with no snow

The year 2023 witnessed record breaking temperature across the world. The year was second-warmest on record in Europe. El Nino, the weather phenomenon that has warming effect on oceans and global weather, also began last year.

Oceans absord 90 per cent of the excess heat produced by human activities. Rising temperatures affect the aquactic life and even increase intensity of storms.