Climate change causes dry spell in Kashmir: Winter wonderland Gulmarg struggles with no snow

Kashmir Valley is witnessing an unprecedented change in the weather. In January, tourist resorts such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg would typically have accumulated ample snow by now. But this year, the winter wonderland of Kashmir, Gulmarg is dry with no snow anywhere to be seen. Experts attribute the disappointment of tourists who visit to witness the snow to global warming.

Kashmir valley is facing a dry spell this season, with no snow or rain in the valley. The MeT Department says that there is around 75 per cent rainfall deficit through December and January, and the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg slopes are looking barren with no snow cover.

''The weather is dry throughout Jammu and Kashmir and during the next one week till 16 to 17 January, the weather is going to be dry. There is no major relief from this dry spell for the next few days. Over the years, the glaciers have shrunk, and this year there has been no snow, and the rate of shrinkage can be rapid due to absence of snowfall. Long Term implications of the dry spell could affect ground water level and horticulture sector too. There is no snow, and it will impact tourism as well,'' Mushtaq Ahmad, Director, MeT, Kashmir, told WION.

The weather experts have said that the warming of sea surface temperatures has disrupted the global weather and is also one of the reasons for less rains and snow in the Himalayan region. The tourists visiting places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are highly disappointed as there is no snow cover on these hill stations.

''We had planned a trip in January to see snow and we are disappointed that there is no snow. We spent so much money and came so far, and we are kind of disappointed, “Daman, a tourist told WION.

The dry spell has also now started to impact the livelihood of the locals whose lives depend on tourism.

The disappointment among the tourists visiting is now spreading via social media and many people are cancelling their trips to Kashmir. The tourist stake holders are also praying and hoping for weather change so that the tourist rush continues.

The disappointment among the tourists visiting is now spreading via social media and many people are cancelling their trips to Kashmir. The tourist stake holders are also praying and hoping for weather change so that the tourist rush continues.

''We are losing out a lot of money due to no snow. Usually there used to be a lot of snow, around 5-6 feet but the dry spell has led to a lot of losses. The sledge guys, the guides and everyone is losing out on money to due dry spell," Touseef Parray, a tourist guide told WION.