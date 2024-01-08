Gulmarg Gondola breaks records: Over a million tourists in 2023 generate $12mn for Cable Car Corporation

Kashmir Tourism has been touching new peaks in the last few years with record breaking tourist arrivals.

Gulmarg, known for one of the best ski resorts in Asia has set a new record, The Gondola ride that takes tourists from Gulmarg to Khilanmarg and Apharwat Heights at a height of 14,000 ft and makes it Asia's highest operating cable car has set a new record. More than one million tourists took the Gondola ride this year, generating over $12 million in revenue.

''As you know 2023 was a very good and encouraging year for tourism. We have witnessed a major footfall in the summer and autumn season and a huge number of tourists have come to celebrate New Year's in the valley too. The recent figures given out by the Cable Corporation shows that a million tourists have taken the ride of Gulmarg gondola and enabled the corporation to fetch a record-breaking revenue. So, in this context we hope that the coming year 2024 will be equally fascinating and more tourists will come,'' said Ahsal Ul Haq Chisti, Deputy Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department.

The Cable Car Corporation revealed that the recent figures are encouraging and higher than the last year (2022). According to the data provided, 8,50,000 tourists had taken the gondola rides with an earning of over $11 million in 2022.

The J&K Cable Car Corporation runs and manages the Gulmarg Gondola, considered the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism. It is possibly India's most popular ropeway, and at a height of 14,000 ft, it is Asia's highest operating cable car.

The J&K Cable Car Corporation in the last one year has worked on the improvement of the Gondola services.

From undertaking several safety tests and overhauling of the second phase of the Gondola with the latest technology, the Cable Car Corporation has improved and enhanced the service delivery by improving the ticket issuing mechanism also.

The tourists taking these rides have been all praises for the Gondola services and calling it a memorable experience. “It was an amazing ride. The bookings were seamless. I invite people from all across to enjoy the experiences of Gulmarg Gondola,” said Akshay who is on vacation at Gulmarg these days.

The Cable Car Corporation has been taking feedback from the tourists on how to Improve the service and this year's record-breaking numbers and footfall has been the reason for that. According to Jammu and Kashmir's Cable Car Corporation, the department always asks the tourists to avail the online mode of ticket selling for their convenience, time saving and curbing the chances of any black marketing by any tout.