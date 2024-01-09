LIVE TV
Gabriel Attal becomes youngest French PM ever, Macron may reshuffle cabinet

ParisEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
(FILES) Then France's Secretary of State and Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 4, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron on January 9, 2024, named education minister Gabriel Attal as French Prime Minister in a bid to give new momentum to his presidency, with the 34-year-old becoming France's youngest and first openly gay head of government. Photograph:(AFP)

Gabriel Attal (34) is the first openly gay person to hold the prime ministerial office. He has succeeded former French PM Elisabeth Borne who resigned on January 8. Attal is fourth prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron since the year 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Gabriel Attal (34) as the new Prime Minister of the country. Attal will be the youngest French prime minister ever and the first openly gay person to hold the office. Attal will succeed former PM Elisabeth Borne who resigned yesterday.

"The president of the republic appointed Mr Gabriel Attal prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government," a statement from Macron's office read.

In the French system of governance, the president formulates policies while the work of minding day-to-day function of the government falls on the shoulders of the PM, and he/ she is often the first one to face the flak in case of governance issues.

Watch | France: President Macron aims to relaunch his government

Elisabeth Borne (62), the former PM stepped down from her post on Monday after serving less than two years. Attal's selection as the new PM may be the start of a larger cabinet reshuffle which Macron is planning to carry out as he prepares for last three years of his presidency.

There were several candidates in race for the post of PM, but Attal was widely considered to be the favourite.

Wishes for Attal started trickling in soon after his appointment.

"I am sure that you will be able to faithfully carry out our project and embody the values that are ours," said Sylvain Maillard, the leader of Macron's Renaissance party in parliament.

Attal became a popular figure in the French government after he assumed politically crucial education ministry.

Analysts have in the past, been quoted in various media reports as saying that Macron needed to reshuffle his cabinet in order to prevent a 'lame duck' perception of his last three years in office.

Presidential elections in France are due in the year 2027. While Macron can't contest again, he would looked at by his party for it to remain popular so that political prospects of right-wing Marine Le Pen are diminished.

The much closer political test for Macron and his Renaissance party is the European Parliament election slated to happen in June. The performance of his party may shift political perceptions among the public.

Attal will be the fourth prime minister under Macron since 2017. The French president is often criticised for what analysts say is micro-managing and centralisation of power in his hands.

(With inputs from agencies)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

