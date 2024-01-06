France's Le Figaro highlights security, stability, and tourism resurgence in Kashmir

In a compelling ground report titled "In Indian Kashmir, a history woven of thread and water," Bérénice Debras from Le Figaro provides a rare and optimistic perspective on Kashmir, highlighting the region's gradual emergence as a tourist destination after years of conflict. The magazine of the second-largest national newspaper in France, Le Figaro, shares insights into the changing dynamics of Srinagar and the Dal Lake, emphasising the positive signs of security and stability.

Debras notes, "Forgotten paradise, Srinagar is timidly opening up to foreign travelers after decades of conflict. In Kashmir, in the foothills of the Himalayas, the gentle landscapes invite peace." This observation encapsulates the hopeful transition the region is undergoing, marking a departure from its tumultuous past.

The article underscores the symbolic importance of a G20 meeting on tourism held in Srinagar last May, proclaiming a return to a certain level of security. Debras comments, "Stability is slowly re-establishing itself. It was about time," emphasising the significant strides Kashmir has taken towards normalcy.

Le Figaro also sheds light on the cultural ties between Kashmir and France, specifically through the production of shawls. Debras explains, "In the Kashmir Valley, shawls have been made since time immemorial... In 1861, 80% of the shawls exported from Kashmir went to France, 10% to the United States, and 1% to Great Britain." This historical connection adds depth to the evolving narrative of Kashmir as it opens its doors to a global audience.

The report highlights the region's iconic Mughal Gardens of Shalimar and its legendary houseboats. Debras elaborates on the evolution of these houseboats, stating, "According to legend, the house-boats developed with the British, who were not allowed, as foreigners, to buy land in Kashmir – a ban lifted only recently. The first house-boats were small. They adapted to modern comforts." This transformation, coupled with the return of Bollywood to the region, signifies a renewed interest in Kashmir's unique offerings.