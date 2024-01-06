Greece reopens ancient monument where Alexander the Great became king

Greece reopened the gates to its more than 2,300-year-old monument, the Palace of Aigai. The 19th monumental antiquity is known to have held the coronation ceremony for Alexander the Great.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described it as a “monument of global importance” at the site’s reopening ceremony held on Friday.

The Palace of Aigai is situated near Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki, which was later plundered and destroyed by the Romans. The site was discovered through excavations beginning in the 19th century. Its restoration and renovation cost more than $22 million, with help from the European Union (EU).

Centuries-old Greek monument reopens for public

The Palace of Aigai holds a lot of significance in Greek society, but not only it is limited to Greece but now also a part of the entire world heritage, said PM Mitsotakis.

"We must highlight it, promote it, and expand the horizons revealed by each new facet”, said the PM. Είχα τη χαρά να βρεθώ σήμερα στην εκδήλωση για τα εγκαίνια του αναστηλωμένου ανακτόρου του Φιλίππου Β’, στο Πολυκεντρικό Μουσείο Αιγών. Αξίζουν πολλά συγχαρητήρια στους πρωτεργάτες αυτού του τόσο πολύπλοκου έργου. https://t.co/40ImGjtXZ3 pic.twitter.com/y2DlVWaSox — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) January 5, 2024 × The restoration process for the ancient site has been going on for the last 16 years and its restored sections include massive colonnades as well. The site will reopen to the general public on Sunday.

The palace was built by Philip II, Alexander the Great's father, who ruled over the powerful kingdom of Macedonia. The palace was the largest building in the classical Greek style of architecture- an area covering 15,000 sq m (160,000 sq ft) with featured large banquet halls, places of worship and courtyards.

Alexander was crowned the King of the Macedonians in 336 BC after his father, Philip II of Macedon’s assassination. He later went on to create an empire stretching into Asia and the Middle East.

The place Aigai is known as Vergina in the present day and the Greek architectural site was once called the biggest building of ancient Greece.

Archaeological evidence proves that the site was continuously inhabited starting from the Early Bronze Age (3rd Millenium BC), while in the Early Iron Age (11th to 8th centuries BC) it became an important, rich and densely populated centre.

The palace of Aigai was designed for Philip II by an ingenious architect, most likely Pytheos, known for his contribution to the construction of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, the development of urban planning and the theory of proportion.

The palace, and the nearby tombs of Philip and other Macedonian kings, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.