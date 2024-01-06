Trudeau's plane faces maintenance woes during Jamaica vacation, months after similar embarrassment at G20

A maintenance issue was spotted in the CC-144 Challenger aircraft which was used to transport Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his family vacation in Jamaica, months after the Canadian leader was left red-faced in India during the G20 summit in a similar situation. In September Trudeau's return trip from the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi faced delays due to technical issues with the Polaris aircraft.

The latest woes with Trudeau's jet came to light during an inspection on Tuesday (Jan 2), reports said citing the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND).

In the latest saga where Trudeau's jet broke down, a second Challenger aircraft carrying a maintenance team was swiftly dispatched to Jamaica on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Meanwhile, the original aircraft was successfully restored after "serviceability", DND spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin reportedly said.“The (second) aircraft remained in the area as a back-up if necessary, and the Prime Minister was able to return on the original aircraft."

The Canadian PM was able to get back to his country on Thursday (Jan 4), as per Poulin. However, it has not been revealed as to what was the specific mechanical problem that broke down the CC-144 Challenger aircraft in the first place.

Trudeau is mandated to travel on military aircraft for security reasons. Notably, the CC-144 Challenger planes were introduced to replace the aging CC-150 Polaris fleet in the fall.

On the Jamaica vacation which started on December 26, the Canadian PM was accompanied by Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, and his three children. The couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

In a similar incident earlier in October 2016, technical issues forced the Canadian Prime Minister's plane to return to Ottawa just thirty minutes after takeoff. Notably, Trudeau was en route to Belgium to finalise trade agreements with the European Union. Fast forward to October 2019, Trudeau's plane encountered a mishap when it collided with a wall while being moved to the hangar.

In December 2019, during the NATO Summit, Trudeau had to rely on a backup plane but even this alternative aircraft faced setbacks in London, grounding the jet.