Trump faces $370 million in penalty demand to New York state in civil fraud case

New York's attorney general is seeking $370 million from former president Donald Trump in a fraud case which has seen the real estate mogul accused of inflating the value of his properties, court documents showed Friday.

"Record evidence... supports disgorgement of $370 million, plus pre-judgment interest," said the filing, significantly more than the $250 million that New York Attorney General Letitia James previously said she would seek.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused of fraudulently inflating the value of their real estate assets to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms.

The amount to be paid will be determined by the judge, Arthur Engoron, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked on social media.

It will be released in his final decision and order.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, lashed out at James, calling her "totally corrupt" and saying "I did nothing wrong."

"My financial statements are great & very conservative," he said. "This case should never have been brought."

The former president will separately stand trial on March 4 in Washington in a federal case in which he is accused of seeking to upend the results of the 2020 election in a concerted effort that led to the violent January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.