US State Secretary Antony Blinken's West Asia trip amid escalating tensions

US State Secretary Antony Blinken is on a visit to the West Asian region from January 4-11 where the top official will travel to Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, West Bank, and Egypt. During his trip, the state secretary will stress protecting civilian lives in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza while also securing hostages release, and sustaining humanitarian aid to Gazans. Watch the video to know more!