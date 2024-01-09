Watch: Journalist in Canada arrested after he questions deputy PM, Elon Musk reacts

A journalist in Canada was arrested and accused of assault by Canadian police after he posed a question to Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freedland. Rebel News, a local Canadian news outlet has said that the incident took place in Richmond Hill, a suburb of Toronto. Name of the journalist arrested is reportedly David Menzies.

Rebel News has said that the incident took place on Monday (January 8), the day which marked four years of downing of passenger plane PS 752 by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Freedland can be seen walking when Menzies approaches her asking why had IRGC not been declared a terrorist group. Freedland doesn't reply and keeps walking as Menzies repeats the question and poses some more.

Menzies is soon seen being surrounded by security personnel one of them tells him that he was under arrest for 'assault'. The video itself, as posted on the social media, does not appear to show Menzies assaulting the deputy PM.

"Why are you arresting me?" a shocked Menzies can be heard asking the security personnel, two to three of whom attempt to physically take him away from the deputy PM.

Watch the video of the entire incident posted on X by Pierre Poilievre, an opposition MP This is the state of freedom of the press.



In Canada. In 2024.



After 8 years of Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/7EpRW0fulX — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 9, 2024 × Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by the IRGC on January 8, 2020 when it was on its scheduled route from Tehran to Kyiv. All nine crew members and 167 passengers on board were killed. There were more than 50 Canadian nationals on the plane.

Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk, who owns X, reacted on the video after it went viral. The billionaire entrepreneur opined that he thought it was right for security personnel to block someone trying to approach a senior government official, but expressed his displeasure about the charges of assault.

"Sure looks that way. Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer," said Musk in his post. Sure looks that way. Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024 × There was no immediate official statement from Freedland following the incident