After much anticipation, the first three Israeli hostages being released were finally handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Sunday hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Reuters reported, citing local media.
Meanwhile, on the eve of his term's conclusion, President Joe Biden visited South Carolina, a state central to his political journey. He was joined by First Lady Jill Biden as the couple attended several Sunday events in the state.
In other news, a massive fire broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj on Sunday (Jan 19). Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Mela site to inspect the area. The CM took an assessment of the situation and reviewed the emergency response measures. As per officials, around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents were burnt in the fire.
Click on the headlines to read more
First three Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Gaza ceasefire: Where do they go next?
After much anticipation, the first three Israeli hostages being released were finally handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Sunday hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Reuters reported, citing local media.
'Handing off America': Biden wraps up presidency in South Carolina, shares farewell video on X