On the eve of his term's conclusion, President Joe Biden visited South Carolina, a state central to his political journey. He was joined by First Lady Jill Biden as the couple attended several Sunday events in the state.

Advertisment

Biden began his day at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, where he worshipped and spoke about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., aligning his visit with Monday’s federal holiday honouring the civil rights leader.

Following this, the Bidens toured the International African American Museum, located on a site where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans were brought to the U.S. between the late 1760s and 1808.

South Carolina holds a special place in Biden’s political career. His commanding victory in the 2020 Democratic primary, bolstered by endorsements from key allies like Rep. Jim Clyburn, helped revive his campaign after early losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Advertisment

Reflecting on that period, Clyburn said, “Joe Biden is showing once again who he is by coming back to the state that really launched him to the Presidency.”

In his farewell remarks, Biden acknowledged the significance of South Carolina’s voters in shaping his path to the presidency. “In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency,” he said.

During his presidency, Biden worked to elevate South Carolina’s role in the Democratic Party. He successfully pushed for the state to lead the party’s nominating process for the 2024 election, a move reflecting its importance in his political journey.

Advertisment

The outgoing US president also shared a farewell video on social media platform X, highlighting the accomplishments of his tenure. Biden wrote, “I'm proud to be handing off an America that is stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."

On my first day in office, we stood in a winter of peril and possibilities.



Four years later, I'm proud to be handing off an America that is stronger, more prosperous, and more secure.



And we did it by believing in you, the American people. pic.twitter.com/AaiRJcdkgq — President Biden (@POTUS) January 19, 2025

Biden’s efforts to seek a second term fell short. After a debate performance against Republican President-elect Donald Trump, Biden ended his campaign under pressure from party leaders. He later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him as the Democratic nominee but ultimately lost to Trump in the election.