Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina says that India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be missed in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't name Surya in the 15-man India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

"Surya was an integral part of the World Cup squad, he is a 360 player who can score at 9 runs per over at any stage of the game. He can dominate the opposition and bats in a different way," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room on India's squad.

"If Surya was there there would have been an X-factor, he will be missed. The responsibility will be now on top 3 who are not in form. Surya is someone who can bat in any position." Raina added.

Sanju Samson, Karun Nair snub causes furor

The BCCI didn't name Sanju Samson or Karun Nair in the squad which has led to criticism of the board and its policies. Samson, who is now a regular fixture in India's T20I squad, last played an ODI for India in December 2023 against South Africa and had scored a hundred.

His absence, however, could be attributed to skipping the recently-concluded 50-over domestic tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Nair, on the other hand, did play in the VHT and had a dream run with the bat. The Vidarbha skipper went on to score 779 runs in the tournament at an astonishing average of 389.50. Nair scored five hundreds and a fifty in eight innings but failed to take his team to the trophy as Karnataka beat them in the final.

Nair's non-selection has caused former players to ask the relevance and performance in domestic cricket if it doesn't lead to playing for India.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan, while India is set to play all its matches in Dubai, UAE, under the hybrid model.