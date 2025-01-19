Sanju Samson's non participation in the recently-concluded domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) may have led to his non-selection in the 2025 Champions Trophy India squad. Samson has featured in the T20I squad for India in the new set-up under Suryakumar Yadav and was a strong contender for a place in the 50-over squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, selected KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the two wicketkeepers in India Champions Trophy squad.

Samson blasted by KCA president

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president Jayesh George also spoke about Samson's absence from VHT and said that the player failed to respect the association's policy.

"I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well," George said in an interview with MediaOne.

“So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn't mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team,” he added.

Samson has played 16 ODIs for India, the last of which was in December 2023 against South Africa, and he went on to score 108 - his only ton in the 50-over format. Overall, Samson has 510 runs in ODIs at an average of 56.66, including three fifties as well.