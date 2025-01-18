The BCCI has picked Jasprit Bumrah in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced during a presser in Mumbai. His fellow seamer Mohammed Shami returned to the ODI team for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, while the selectors have also named Rishabh Pant in the star-studded squad.

The surprise inclusion, however, is that of uncapped star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s 15-man squad for Champions Trophy –

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meanwhile, this is also the same squad for England ODIs, with seamer Harshit Rana added as Bumrah’s cover until the board and the selectors get a green signal from the NCA over his ailing back.

Gill – the new vice-captain

Among all the hits and misses, youngster Shubman Gill getting appointed new vice-captain raised a few eyebrows. Even despite seasoned campaigners KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya around, with Pandya holding that post some time back, Gill’s promotion to being Rohit’s deputy is the sign of things to come in Indian cricket.

However, contrary to that is the absence of batter Karun Nair from the squad, who has been making all the right noises in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging a whopping 752, including hitting five centuries thus far.

The selectors have picked Rishabh Pant as the specialist keeper-batter, with doubts casting over Rahul’s role as the gloveman in the side.

The decision-makers seem to have chosen a safer choice regarding naming the squad for the showpiece event, picking tried-and-tested players instead of recalling domestic performers.

Squad breakdown

Young Jaiswal earned his maiden India call-up for an ICC event, although he was picked as Gill’s cover. Alongside him, Rohit and Shubman will play at the top, while Virat Kohli will play at number three.

The middle order consists of Shreyas Iyer, Rahul, Pant and lone seam-bowling all-rounder Pandya, with the selectors naming three spin-bowling all-rounders – Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

In the pacers department, Bumrah will lead the attack, as Ajit revealed that he continues to recover from the back injury that ruled him out of action since leaving the field during the SCG Test, meaning his participation remains unclear. Shami and Arshdeep Singh made the cut, with the selectors overlooking workhorse Mohammed Siraj for the England ODIs and Champions Trophy.

India will play five T20Is against England starting January 22, with the three ODIs (on 6, 9 and 12) to follow.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh (on February 20) in Dubai.

