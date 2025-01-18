Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed Pakistan to win the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as only a month remains for the start of the coveted tournament. Speaking to broadcasters, Gavaskar reckons the home side will have the advantage, citing the situation in the 2023 ODI World Cup where India being the home side had the advantage. The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 with the final taking place on March 9, while the tournament is played in a hybrid model.

Gavaskar backs Pakistan

“The tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan as it’s not easy to beat any team in their home conditions. India lost in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but before that, they put up clinical performances and won ten matches on the trot. Hence, I feel Pakistan are the favourites for the upcoming tournament,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Despite being the official hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, India’s matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates. However, the home conditions will suit Pakistan which could be the decisive factor in deciding the eventual winner.

Interestingly, the last few ICC tournaments have seen home nations reach the final of the tournament. From 2011, at least one host nation has reached the ODI World Cup final while England were runners-up in the 2013 Champions Trophy edition.

The return of the Champions Trophy will also mean, Pakistan will host its first ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. They have since missed out on hosting multiple ICC tournaments due to unstable conditions in the nation.

Pakistan will open its Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on February 19 before facing India in a high-voltage contest on February 23 in Dubai. The hosts will drop curtains on the group stage on February 27 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Schedule

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 19 Feb

India vs Pakistan, 23 Feb

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 27 Feb