Melbourne Renegades captain and seamer Will Sutherland endured a horrible day at work during the ongoing home game against Brisbane Heat in BBL on Saturday (Jan 18). Besides conceding six sixes (three on the trot on two separate occasions), the umpires took him out of the attack, alongside his fellow pacer Fergus O Neill, for the same reason in a bizarre BBL moment.

Sutherland made headlines for all wrong reasons after electing to bowl first in Melbourne, being hit for three sixes in his first over before Matt Renshaw gave viewers the repeat telecast of the same in the 12th over.

Outside of him getting hammered to all parts of the ground, another thing common in those two overs was him running on the danger area on the pitch, for which the on-field umpire Donovon Koch took him out of the attack; at that time, his spell read 43 runs in 2.5 overs.

Melbourne Renegades bowlers didn’t seem to learn from Sutherland’s mistake, with his fellow seamer Fergus O Neill also making a similar howler.

During the 16th over of the innings, the umpires took out another Renegades bowler for running onto the danger area on the surface, leaving the home side two bowlers short in the first innings.

Brisbane Heat made most of this, hammering 196 for four in 20 overs. While Jack Wood top scored by hitting 45 off 27 balls, smashing four sixes and two fours, gloveman Tom Alsop gave final touches in the end with a stunning unbeaten 42 off 26, including three sixes.

Australia international Matthew Renshaw was among the runs, hitting 40 off 22 balls, including three sixes and two fours.

Meanwhile, Brown, who came to bowl after both bowlers were taken out of the attack, conceded 48 runs off 16 balls.