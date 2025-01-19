India Champions Trophy Team Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy and the England ODIs as well. Most of the expected names made the team while there were some surprises as well.

India selected KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as two wicketkeeper-batters while Sanju Samson was overlooked - a hot topic of discussion. Shubman Gill was named the vice captain - a surprise move by the board.

Karun Nair, who had a blasting Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) during which he averaged 389.50 in eight innings, was also overlooked with Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Rahul expected to handle the middle order.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team (subject to fitness) while Mohammed Shami made a comeback as well. Among the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washigton Sundar were included with no place for Varun Chakravarthy.

India play all its matches in Dubai, UAE including semi-final and the final - if they make it that far. The tournament starts February 19 with the final scheduled to be played on March 9.

India Champions Trophy 2025 Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

