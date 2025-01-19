India Champions Trophy Team Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy and the England ODIs as well. Most of the expected names made the team while there were some surprises as well.
India selected KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as two wicketkeeper-batters while Sanju Samson was overlooked - a hot topic of discussion. Shubman Gill was named the vice captain - a surprise move by the board.
Karun Nair, who had a blasting Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) during which he averaged 389.50 in eight innings, was also overlooked with Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Rahul expected to handle the middle order.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team (subject to fitness) while Mohammed Shami made a comeback as well. Among the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washigton Sundar were included with no place for Varun Chakravarthy.
India play all its matches in Dubai, UAE including semi-final and the final - if they make it that far. The tournament starts February 19 with the final scheduled to be played on March 9.
India Champions Trophy 2025 Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jan 19, 2025 21:16 IST
Champions Trophy News: Sunil Gavaskar picks his winner
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed Pakistan to win the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as only a month remains for the start of the coveted tournament. Speaking to broadcasters, Gavaskar reckons the home side will have the advantage, citing the situation in the 2023 ODI World Cup where India being the home side had the advantage.
Jan 19, 2025 20:26 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Suresh Raina on India missing X-factor
Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina says that India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be missed in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't name Surya in the 15-man India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy squad.
Jan 19, 2025 20:07 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Agarkar explains Karun Nair snub
The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained why Karun Nair failed to make the cut in India’s Champions Trophy squad announced on Saturday (Jan 18). Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Agarkar revealed the chosen 15 for the first showpiece event of the year during a presser in Mumbai.
Jan 19, 2025 19:28 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Rohit-Kohli's future to be decided after Champions Trophy 2025
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said that any decision on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future will be taken after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC tournament is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9.
Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are facing heat after a poor show in the recently-concluded tour of Australia where India lost the five-Test series 1-3.
Jan 19, 2025 19:03 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Rohit reveals reason behind Siraj's snub
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma explained why Mohammed Siraj failed to make the cut in squad for the Champions Trophy and the ODIs against England announced on Saturday (Jan 18).
Siraj, who has 71 ODI wickets to his name in 44 games, was not included in the squad especially with uncertainties around Jasprit Bumrah’s availability.
In place of Siraj, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has earned a spot after becoming the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Jan 19, 2025 18:35 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: BCCI chief selector on new player policy
Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar says that the new regulations by the board is not a punishment for players. The statement comes after the BCCI announced a new policy for the players which limits family time on the tour and makes it mandatory to play domestic cricket.
Jan 19, 2025 17:58 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Congress MP Tharoor chimes in on Samson snub
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has attributed his exclusion to Kerala Cricket Association’s (KCA) failure in handling Samson’s case. Tharoor alleges the administrators’ egos have cost Samson a place in India’s ODI squad for the first showpiece event of the year.
Jan 19, 2025 17:27 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: VHT absence reason behind Sanju Samson's India snub?
Sanju Samson's non participation in the recently-concluded domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) may have led to his non-selection in the 2025 Champions Trophy India squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, selected KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the two wicketkeepers in India Champions Trophy squad.
Jan 19, 2025 17:26 IST
India Champions Trophy Team Live Updates: Gambhir-Rohit at odds over vice-captain?
As per a report, the delay in the squad announcement by over two hours was because of disagreements over the selection of a few players and the roles of others in the team. The BCCI selection committee, alongside the team captain and the head coach (Gautam Gambhir), made a few bold calls, with Gill getting promoted as Rohit’s deputy the talking point of the squad announcement. What makes this call interesting is how they ignored Pandya - India’s vice-captain during the home World Cup just 15 months ago.