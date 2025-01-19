The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said that any decision on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future will be taken after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC tournament is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9.

“It’s a month away from the Champions Trophy. These guys have been exceptional performers in one-day cricket… We’ll see once the Champions Trophy is done, we’ve got a bit more time to sit and assess where everyone is," Agarkar said while announcing India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad on January 18.

“Not just one of the players but where we go forward. But at the moment, the focus is on one-day cricket and Champions Trophy,” he added.

Kohli-Rohit Retirement Talks

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are facing heat after a poor show in the recently-concluded tour of Australia where India lost the five-Test series 1-3. Kohli managed just 190 odd runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with most of his runs coming during the 100 not out he scored in the second innings of the first Test in Perth.

Rohit, on the other hand, was even bigger failure with the bat and eventually decided to sit out the fifth Test in Sydney. India skipper played only three Tests on the tour after missing the first one due to the birth of his second child.

Sharma managed just 31 runs across five innings of three Tests with a highest of 10. Such was the magnitude of Rohit's failure that pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wickets—32—were more than the skipper's runs in the series.

Both the senior players have been facing criticism from all quarters, but the board has continued to show faith in them. The BCCI, however, seems to have made up its mind on the new India skipper, especially in ODIs, after naming Shubman Gill the vice-captain for the 2025 Champions Trophy.