Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar says that the new regulations by the board is not a punishment for players. The statement comes after the BCCI announced a new policy for the players which limits family time on the tour and makes it mandatory to play domestic cricket.

Advertisment

"I think every team has some rules in place. We have spoken about various things you see over the last few months where we can improve as a team and get a bit closer as a team. We have seen in the last few months the need for some changes, more bonding in the team," Agarkar said during a press-conference while announcing India's Champions Trophy and England ODIs squad.

Also Watch: Rohit caught off guard during CT squad announcement presser

“It's not a school, it's not a punishment. It's just you have some rules and when you are playing for the national team, you just follow the rules. These are mature individuals. They are superstars in their own right in international sport. They know how to handle themselves," he added.

Advertisment

New BCCI Policy for Players

As per the new policy rules by the BCCI, the players are barred from travelling separately on tours, training and matches. "Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion," the document said.

The players' families can also stay for a maximum period of two week with them on the tour of 45 days or more. "The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the visitors' period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player," the document said.

Advertisment

The board has also restricted the players from taking their personal staff- chefs, managers, assistants and security to minimise logistical challenges.

Additionally, the players have to take part in domestic tournaments or risk getting banned from playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).