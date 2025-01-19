Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now facing legal trouble over his controversial statement made during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday (Jan 15).

He had remarked, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.” Rahul's statement had sparked widespread criticism.

Advertisment

Complaint filed in Guwahati

An FIR was registered at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, Assam, accusing Rahul Gandhi of making statements that threaten India’s unity and sovereignty.

Also Read | PM Modi praises Election Commission, Maha Kumbh on first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025

Advertisment

Complainant alleges threat to national security

The complainant, Monjit Chetia, claimed that Gandhi’s statement crossed the boundaries of free speech and could provoke unrest. Chetia further alleged that Gandhi’s words were aimed at delegitimising the government and inciting rebellion.

Chetia said in his complaint, "By declaring that his fight is against the 'Indian State itself', the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimise the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments."

Advertisment

Also Read | India: ‘They want to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal’, says Delhi CM Atishi on attack on AAP supremo’s car

The complaint also mentioned, "Having been unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to incite disaffection against the central government and the Indian state. This is particularly alarming, given his position as the Leader of the Opposition, a role that comes with the responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions. Instead, the accused has chosen to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India."

Legal action under serious charges

The FIR has been filed under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for ‘acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.'

(With inputs from agencies)