Delhi Chief Minister leader Atishi has alleged that “goons of the BJP” attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s car with a stone on Saturday (Jan 18).

Kejriwal said on Sunday (Jan 19) that he had never witnessed such a poll campaign when a former chief minister was attacked.

AAP leaders alleged that Kejriwal’s car was attacked by stones while he was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Delhi CM Atishi accuses BJP

The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack, saying that the rival party has gone “crazy” due to the fear of loss in the upcoming elections. The party claimed that the BJP candidate Pravesh Verma had sent “goons” to attack the AAP supremo with a brick. It further alleged that the attack was to stop Kejriwal from campaigning.

During a joint press conference with party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday (Jan 19), Delhi CM Atishi said that the BJP is conspiring to “eliminate” Arvind Kejriwal as they cannot defeat him.

“The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder,” she alleged.

“The attack was perpetrated by BJP goons. Who were the people that attacked Arvind Kejriwal? Upon closer observation, there is one name–‘Shanky,’ who is a Vice President of the BJP and is often seen putting up posters of Pravesh Verma in his area. Moreover, he is frequently found in the company of Pravesh Verma. During campaigns, Shanky stays closely associated with Pravesh Verma,” Atishi said.

“This individual who has multiple criminal cases against him was involved in the attack. He is frequently seen with Verma. They want to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal,” she added.

Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP is unable to defeat us in the assembly polls, so they are resorting to such tactics to remove Arvind Kejriwal from their way.”

BJP accuses AAP of crushing youths

Responding to allegations by the rival party, BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma said that Kejriwal’s car tried to crush three youths protesting against the AAP leader and left them seriously injured.

“The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful,” he said.

He further claimed that it was Kejriwal who “asked the driver to crush them”.

(With inputs from agencies)